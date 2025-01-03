Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Will suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Edey (concussion) will be available for Friday's game against the Kings, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey will return following a two-game absence while navigating through the league's concussion protocol, and the rookie big man should recover his place in the starting lineup right away. Edey is averaging 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
