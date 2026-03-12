Zach Freemantle headshot

Zach Freemantle News: Another strong showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:21pm

Freemantle put up 33 points (13-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes of Wednesday's 128-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Freemantle and TyTy Washington combined for 72 points as the Clippers improved to 14-15 on the season. Across 28 appearances, Freemantle holds averages of 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Zach Freemantle
 Free Agent
