Zach Freemantle News: Logs monster double-double in win
Freemantle provided 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 113-87 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Freemantle dominated the boards, hauling in a season-high 18 rebounds to secure his fourth double-double in his past five games. While he struggled with his efficiency from deep, the 6-foot-9 forward anchored a defensive effort that held the Suns to just 87 points. This season in the G league, Freemantle is averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while adding 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Zach Freemantle
Free Agent
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