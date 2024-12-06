Zach LaVine Injury: Expected to play Friday

LaVine is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to low back tightness.

LaVine nearly posted a triple-double during Thursday's win over the Spurs, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 31 minutes. The back tightness is a new designation for LaVine, who previously dealt with a lingering adductor injury, but it shouldn't stop him from handling his usual workload in the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set.