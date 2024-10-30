Zach LaVine Injury: Gets X-rays on shoulder

X-rays on LaVine's left shoulder came back negative after Wednesday's 102-99 win over the Magic, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine suffered a shoulder subluxation but played through the injury and had X-rays done postgame. Encouragingly, the X-rays came back negative, but LaVine should be considered day-to-day moving forward. He tallied 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes Wednesday. The Bulls' next game comes Friday at Brooklyn.