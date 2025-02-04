Zach LaVine Injury: Left off injury report
LaVine (personal/recently traded) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
LaVine missed three straight contests due to personal reasons before being sidelined Monday due to his trade from Chicago to Sacramento still being finalized. However, it appears that the star forward will be able to make his Bulls debut Wednesday and should slide into the starting lineup.
