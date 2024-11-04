Zach LaVine Injury: Not playing Monday

LaVine (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine has been able to play through a left shoulder sprain, but he is now dealing with a right adductor strain which will keep him sidelined Monday. It's unclear whether the injury is considered long-term, but LaVine's next chance at suiting up will be against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry should see increased playing time while LaVine is sidelined.