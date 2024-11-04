Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

LaVine (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine has been able to play through a left shoulder sprain, but he is now dealing with a right adductor strain which will keep him sidelined Monday. It's unclear whether the injury is considered long-term, but LaVine's next chance at suiting up will be against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry should see increased playing time while LaVine is sidelined.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
