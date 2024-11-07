Zach LaVine Injury: Out vs. Minnesota

LaVine (thigh) is out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, head coach Billy Donovan told Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com.

This is a huge blow for the Bulls, as LaVine has been one of their most consistent scorers in the early stages of the season and is missing his third straight game. However, Donovan said the injury is just tightness and not a strain, so it shouldn't keep him sidelined for much longer. Ayo Dosunmu could get the start at small forward again with LaVine sidelined.