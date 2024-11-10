Zach LaVine Injury: Probable for Monday

LaVine (adductor) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

LaVine had missed three games due to a right adductor strain, but he returned to the lineup for Saturday's 125-113 win over the Hawks and finished with 18 points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes. Unless he suffers a setback with the adductor leading up to Monday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, he should be in the clear to play a normal minutes load.