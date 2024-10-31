Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 2:11pm

LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to an acromioclavicular sprain in his left shoulder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While LaVine avoided a significant injury against Orlando, he is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Friday. If LaVine is unable to suit up, Dalen Terry, Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now