Zach LaVine Injury: Questionable for Friday

LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to an acromioclavicular sprain in his left shoulder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While LaVine avoided a significant injury against Orlando, he is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Friday. If LaVine is unable to suit up, Dalen Terry, Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates to receive increased playing time.