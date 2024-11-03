Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

LaVine is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right adductor strain, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This is a new injury for LaVine, who was previously dealing with a sprained left shoulder. He's scored at least 20 points in five of the first six regular-season games, averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu would likely be the primary beneficiary.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now