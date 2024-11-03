Zach LaVine Injury: Questionable for Monday
LaVine is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right adductor strain, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This is a new injury for LaVine, who was previously dealing with a sprained left shoulder. He's scored at least 20 points in five of the first six regular-season games, averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu would likely be the primary beneficiary.
