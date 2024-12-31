Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

LaVine (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

LaVine missed Monday's win over the Hornets after initially being listed as probable and may miss a second straight game Wednesday. However, the star wing said before Monday's contest that he was planning to play against Washington, so the questionable tag could be misleading. Across 10 December appearances, LaVine averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls

