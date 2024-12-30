Zach LaVine Injury: Ruled out against Charlotte

LaVine (toe) has been officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After being downgraded from probable to questionable a few minutes earlier, LaVine's status changed again before Monday's game against the Hornets. The veteran scorer will not play against Charlotte, with Talen Horton-Tucker and Coby White likely seeing a bump in minutes. LaVine did tell reporters Monday that he expects to play against the Wizards on Wednesday, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.