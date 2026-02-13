Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine Injury: To undergo season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:55pm

LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hand after the All-Star break, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

After missing Sacramento's final three outings before the All-Star break due to right finger soreness, LaVine is scheduled to undergo season-ending hand surgery. The veteran swingman will finish the 2025-26 season with averages of 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from downtown across 31.4 minutes per contest in 39 regular-season games (37 starts). He holds a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. With LaVine sidelined, Nique Clifford should continue to see an expanded role, while Malik Monk (illness) and Devin Carter are also candidates for increased playing time.

Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
