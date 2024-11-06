Zach LaVine Injury: Won't go Wednesday
LaVine (thigh) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Lavine will miss a second consecutive game due to a right adductor strain. Ayo Dosunmu is slated to replace LaVine in the starting lineup while Dalen Terry and Talen Horton-Tucker could see more minutes off the bench. LaVine's next chance to play will come Thursday against Minnesota.
