Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

LaVine (thigh) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Lavine will miss a second consecutive game due to a right adductor strain. Ayo Dosunmu is slated to replace LaVine in the starting lineup while Dalen Terry and Talen Horton-Tucker could see more minutes off the bench. LaVine's next chance to play will come Thursday against Minnesota.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now