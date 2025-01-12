Zach LaVine News: Does it all in double-double

LaVine closed Sunday's 124-119 loss to the Kings with 36 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

LaVine did all he could to help Chicago come out on top Sunday, leading all Bulls players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and concluding as one of two players with a double-double. LaVine has scored 35 or more points on four occasions this season, connecting on five or more threes in three of those four outings. He has been red-hot as of late, surpassing the 30-point mark in seven of his last eight contests and in six straight appearances.