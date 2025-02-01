Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine News: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

LaVine (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

LaVine has missed the last two games for the Bulls as he tends to his pregnant wife, and the couple is expecting their third child. The veteran scorer has played well when on the floor for Chicago this season, averaging 24.0 points per game. In his absence, the team has gone with Coby White and Josh Giddey at small forward, with Ayo Dosunmu at the four spot.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now