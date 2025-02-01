Zach LaVine News: Doubtful for Sunday

LaVine (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

LaVine has missed the last two games for the Bulls as he tends to his pregnant wife, and the couple is expecting their third child. The veteran scorer has played well when on the floor for Chicago this season, averaging 24.0 points per game. In his absence, the team has gone with Coby White and Josh Giddey at small forward, with Ayo Dosunmu at the four spot.