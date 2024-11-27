Zach LaVine News: Drains four threes Tuesday

LaVine registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 victory over the Wizards.

The veteran wing saw his streak of games with at least 25 points end at four, but LaVine still had another strong performance from long distance. Since missing about a week early in November with an adductor strain, LaVine has shot 43.5 percent (30-for-69) from beyond the arc while averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 boards, 3.0 threes and 0.8 steals in 10 contests.