Zach LaVine News: Drops team-high 27 in loss

LaVine closed Wednesday's 123-111 loss to New Orleans with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes.

The veteran wing led the Bulls in scoring in their season opener, and LaVine looked fully recovered from the foot injury that cost him the last three months of the 2023-24 campaign. Trade rumors are likely to be swirling around him as Chicago continues the rebuild that began when DeMar DeRozan was shipped to Sacramento this offseason, and if LaVine stay healthy and productive it can only improve his market value. Prior to last year's injury woes, he'd averaged better than 24.0 points and 2.5 threes a game for four straight seasons.