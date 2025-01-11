Zach LaVine News: Extends sizzling scoring run

LaVine racked up 33 points (14-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 138-105 win over the Wizards.

LaVine has reached the 30-point mark in each of his last five games, and the talented forward is having a renaissance season as a proven scoring threat, which might boost his potential trade value before the Feb. 6 deadline. LaVine is averaging 32.8 points per game over that aforementioned five-game stretch while also recording 30 or more points seven times over his last 10 appearances.