Zach LaVine News: Game-high 31 points in loss

LaVine logged 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes of action during Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Pacers.

LaVine has been on fire of late, now averaging 32.8 points, 4.0 boards and 5.5 assists on 58.1 percent shooting over his last four games. His usage rating has skyrocketed so far this month, outpacing his fellow starters by a wide margin, which is a good sign for fantasy managers. He'll look to stay hot against the Wizards on Friday.