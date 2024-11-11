Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine News: Getting green light

Published on November 11, 2024

LaVine (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, LaVine has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after a three-game absence due to an adductor strain. The veteran guard posted 18 points (7-12 FG), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Chicago's win over the Hawks on Saturday.

