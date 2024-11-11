Zach LaVine News: Getting green light
LaVine (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, LaVine has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after a three-game absence due to an adductor strain. The veteran guard posted 18 points (7-12 FG), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Chicago's win over the Hawks on Saturday.
