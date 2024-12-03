Zach LaVine News: Goes for 18 points Monday
LaVine closed Monday's 128-102 win over the Nets with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.
LaVine had an outstanding showing in the loss to the Celtics on Nov. 29 after posting a 29-point effort, but he's failed to crack the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances. He remains productive, but LaVine needs to score at a high rate to stay valuable in most fantasy formats, as he doesn't stand out in any other particular category
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now