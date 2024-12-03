Zach LaVine News: Goes for 18 points Monday

LaVine closed Monday's 128-102 win over the Nets with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

LaVine had an outstanding showing in the loss to the Celtics on Nov. 29 after posting a 29-point effort, but he's failed to crack the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances. He remains productive, but LaVine needs to score at a high rate to stay valuable in most fantasy formats, as he doesn't stand out in any other particular category