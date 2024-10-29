Zach LaVine News: Goes off for 30 points Monday

LaVine recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-123 victory over the Grizzlies.

LaVine was extremely efficient Monday and carried the Bulls to a tight win over Memphis by leading the team in scoring. LaVine is not expected to play the whole year with Chicago, and if he continues to play at this level, the trade rumors centered around the veteran guard should start to get louder as the season advances. LaVine is doing his part to show he can still contribute at a high level, as he's averaging 26.0 points per game in his first four outings while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from deep.