LaVine (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

LaVine has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with low back spasms. LaVine has been scorching the nets from behind the arc as of late, converting 44.4 percent of his 8.1 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 outings.