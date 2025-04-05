Zach LaVine News: Grabs 10 boards in double-double

LaVine supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 125-102 win over the Hornets.

LaVine delivers most of his fantasy value in the scoring column, as he's one of the best pure offensive weapons in the NBA, but was active crashing the boards Friday and that resulted in his fourth double-double of the season. The 10 boards also matched his season-high mark in that category. LaVine is averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over his last eight games, but he's cleared the 20-point mark just twice in that span, and fantasy managers would certainly expect a bit more out of him in the final days of the regular season and with the Kings fighting for a Play-In berth.