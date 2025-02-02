Zach LaVine News: Headed to Sacramento

The Kings acquired LaVine (personal), Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks in a multi-team trade involving the Bulls, Spurs and Kings, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Bulls will receive Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin will head to San Antonio.

Despite acquiring a highly capable guard in LaVine, this seems to be a reload for the Kings, who have not lived up to expectations to this point. Lavine, who holds averages of 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 42 appearances this season, has missed the last two games due to personal reasons, but should return to action in the near future. LaVine's fantasy outlook could be impacted alongside Sacramento's higher-usage players such as Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and Demar DeRozan, but he still figures to be a focal point offensely.