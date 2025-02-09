Zach LaVine News: Hits for 22 in Saturday's win

LaVine posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.

The 29-year-old wing produced 22 points for the second straight game as he begins to get comfortable with the Kings. LaVine has attempted 15.3 FGs, 5.7 FTs and 6.7 three-pointers a game in his three appearances for Sacramento so far, volume comparable to his usual usage in Chicago, which should be reassuring to GMs with fantasy shares in him who may have been worried how he would fit alongside Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk.