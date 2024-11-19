Zach LaVine News: Knocks down seven triples

LaVine had 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over the Pistons.

LaVine knocked down a season-high seven triples as the Bulls improved to 6-9 on the season. Despite Chicago's struggles, LaVine has been a bright spot with averages of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers through 12 appearances.