Zach LaVine News: Leading scorer in limited time

LaVine totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.

LaVine saw a shorter minute total Sunday due to the blowout nature of the game, but led all Bulls players in scoring while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals and shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line. LaVine matched a season-high in free throws made in a game, posting his ninth outing with at least 15 points.