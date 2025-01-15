Zach LaVine News: Leading scorer in Tuesday's loss

LaVine amassed a team-high 25 points (10-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The veteran wing saw his streak of games with at least 30 points end at six, but LaVine still delivered a strong performance. He's drained multiple three-pointers in all seven of those contests, averaging 32.1 points, 5.9 boards, 4.9 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals during that blistering stretch while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc. LaVine is doing everything he can to boost his trade value as he gets shopped around once again by the 18-22 Bulls.