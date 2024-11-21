Zach LaVine News: Leads Chicago in scoring

LaVine supplied 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 loss to the Bucks.

The Bulls suffered a 16-point loss in this one and LaVine was the only Chicago player who reached the 20-point plateau. Scoring numbers aside, what's even more surprising from LaVine this season is his efficiency. The star guard is making 51.2 percent of his shots from the field and 42.9 percent of his threes in eight appearances since the beginning of November.