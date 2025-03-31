Zach LaVine News: Leads from deep in 20-point outing

LaVine logged 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to Indiana.

LaVine led the way for Sacramento from three in Monday's outing, pacing all players in threes made while finishing as one of three Kings with 20 or more points in a losing effort. LaVine has connected on four or more threes in two of his last four contests, surpassing the 20-point mark for the second time in his last three appearances.