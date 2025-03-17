Zach LaVine News: Makes brief visit to locker room

LaVine went to the locker room during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies after rolling his left ankle but has been cleared return, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

LaVine suffered the injury after stepping on Jaren Jackson's foot, though he appears to have avoided a significant injury. LaVine was spotted back on the bench after spending only a few minutes in the locker room, and he's since been given the green light to return to Monday's matchup.