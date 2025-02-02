Zach LaVine News: Out Sunday, will return soon

LaVine (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, LaVine has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game while he tends to a personal matter. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Chicago against the Heat, and he's expected to join the team soon, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. Coby White, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu should continue to start alongside Nikola Vucevic in a small-ball lineup for Bulls head coach Billy Donovan until LaVine is cleared to play again.