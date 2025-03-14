Zach LaVine News: Perfect from downtown in loss

LaVine closed Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Warriors with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 32 minutes.

LaVine put up fewer than 10 shots for just the fourth time this season, and it's his first time not reaching 10-plus shot attempts over 16 outings with the Kings. The 30-year-old swingman was extremely efficient Thursday, and he hit at least four triples for the 25th time on the season. LaVine has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 10 appearances, and in that 10-game span, he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 36.1 minutes per game.