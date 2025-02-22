Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine News: Posts 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

LaVine finished Friday's 132-108 loss to Golden State with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

The Kings are slipping without De'Aaron Fox, and while Malik Monk's excellent play was a key factor in allowing Fox to leave, they also need big things from LaVine. So far, injuries and poor shooting have hampered his bottom line, an he regressed to his worst total as a King after posing a blistering 32 points in his last contest.

