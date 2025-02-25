Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine News: Pours in 42 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:51am

LaVine had 42 points (16-19 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 130-88 win over Charlotte.

LaVine's 42 points mark a new season high, and this was the eighth time in his career that he knocked down at least eight shots from beyond the arc. In his first eight games with Sacramento, LaVine appears to be fitting in well with averages of 23.0 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.

Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
