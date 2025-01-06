Zach LaVine News: Powers Chicago to victory

LaVine chipped in 35 points (13-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over San Antonio.

LaVine produced across the board, turning in his second double-double of the season with the help of a strong effort on the glass. He also posted a team-high 35 points, which marks his third straight game reaching the 30-point threshold. LaVine is averaging 30.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last five appearances.