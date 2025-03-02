Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine News: Scores 20 in win over Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

LaVine finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Rockets.

LaVine has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 10 appearances with the Kings since being acquired in the deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, including the last three, and he's firmly established as one of the team's top scoring weapons alongside DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis (hamstring). LaVine is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in Sactown.

Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
