Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis might have stolen the headlines in what was another defeat for the Kings, but LaVine posted another strong showing as a reliable scoring weapon on a struggling team. This was LaVine's seventh game with at least 25 points in his 11 appearances this season, and his role as one of the Kings' go-to options on offense won't change no matter how much the team struggles. This was also a big bounce-back performance for LaVine, who had scored no more than 15 points in three of his previous four outings.