Zach LaVine News: Scores 26 points in loss

LaVine amassed 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

LaVine got the green light to feature in this game after being listed as probable in the injury report due to an adductor injury, so it's safe to say his injury woes are a thing of the past. The veteran guard has been very productive for Chicago this season, reaching the 20-point mark in all but two of his eight contests while shooting an excellent 52 percent from the floor, as well as 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.