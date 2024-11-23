Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine News: Scores 29 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

LaVine racked up 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 loss to the Grizzlies.

LaVine had an efficient shooting performance, but given how good the veteran has looked this season in that department, that shouldn't surprise many fantasy managers. LaVine has scored at least 25 points in four games in a row, representing his longest streak of the season reaching that tally.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
