Zach LaVine News: Season-highs in points and assists

LaVine closed Wednesday's 124-123 victory over the Knicks with 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.

LaVine's 70.6 percent shooting from the field helped him post a season-high 31 points during Wednesday's win. The 29-year-old's eight dimes were also the most of his 2024-25 campaign. LaVine has displayed impressive efficiency this season, converting 42.6 percent of his 7.6 three-point attempts per contest.