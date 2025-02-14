Zach LaVine News: Shines offensively in double-double

LaVine logged 32 points (12-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 45 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

LaVine put on a show for Sacramento in Thursday's contest, putting forth his best outing in a Kings uniform thus far by leading all players in scoring, threes made, assists and steals in a well-rounded performance. LaVine matched a season-high assist total in the contest, a mark he has now recorded twice. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in 14 contests, his first with Sacramento.