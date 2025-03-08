Zach LaVine News: Shines with 36 points in win

LaVine totaled 36 points (14-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-109 victory over San Antonio.

LaVine strutted his stuff in front of De'Aaron Fox, who failed to make an impact against his former team. Malik Monk's (toe) absence only enhanced LaVine's dominance in the backcourt, illustrating the obvious improvements made that involved shipping Fox out of town. LaVine shipped seven three-pointers in the decisive win, marking his second-highest total of the season beyond the arc. The Kings are 2-1 without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), and excellent totals from LaVine and the rest of the starting five are keeping Sacramento's playoff hopes afloat.