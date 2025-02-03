Zach LaVine News: Slated to debut Wednesday

LaVine (personal) won't be available for Monday's game at Minnesota, but the Kings anticipate him making his team debut Wednesday versus the Magic in Sacramento, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Though the Kings, Bulls and Spurs finalized a blockbuster deal Monday that De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, neither of Sacramento's two pickups in the deal -- LaVine and Sidy Cissoko -- will be asked to make the trip to Minnesota on short notice. LaVine -- who had missed the Bulls' last three games prior to being traded after observing the birth of his child -- could operate under a slight playing-time restriction Wednesday, but once he gets fully integrated with his new team, he should cover nearly all of the 35-plus minutes that Fox routinely played.