Zach LaVine News: Suiting up Friday

Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine (shoulder) is good to go for Friday's game versus the Nets, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine sustained the injury in Wednesday's win over Orlando, though the consensus is he avoided a major injury and won't miss any time. The 29-year-old has appeared in all of the Bulls' five regular-season outings, during which he has averaged 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.0 minutes per game.