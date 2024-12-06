Zach LaVine News: Suiting up Friday

LaVine (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

LaVine is coming off an 11-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist outing in the win over the Spurs on Thursday. Despite the quick turnaround, the back tightness won't prevent him from handling his usual workload in the second leg of his back-to-back set. LaVine is averaging 20.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over his last 10 outings.