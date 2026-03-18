Zeke Mayo News: Scores season-high points
Mayo posted 28 (9-28 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-107 G League win over Westchester.
Mayo was dominant during the victory, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and three-pointers made despite coming off the bench. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 7.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 42 games this season.
Zeke Mayo
Free Agent
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